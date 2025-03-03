County in Philadelphia suburbs develops action plan to reduce traffic fatalities to zero by 2050

Delaware County taking steps to help prevent serious and fatal car accidents

Delaware County is taking a proactive approach to traffic safety. It's an important issue in the county, where 130 people were killed in car crashes between 2018 and 2022, according to officials.

After months of collecting public input, the Delaware County Planning Department has created a Vision Zero plan with the goal of reducing traffic deaths and serious injuries to zero by the year 2050.

The plan suggests installing speed cameras on roads like MacDade Boulevard in Ridley Township, similar to the ones on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia. Other recommendations include raised crosswalks, red light cameras, traffic circles, speed cushions and better lighting in dangerous corridors.

Gina Burritt, director of the Delaware County Planning Department, said the corridors of concern make up just 1% of the county's roadways, but account for 18% of crashes involving injury.

"We want to make sure we're being proactive, addressing issues that we know, so that people don't have to lose their lives," Burritt said.

Anita Carrington, whose 8-year-old son Ny'Leek Ellison was seriously hurt during a hit-and-run crash in Chester last month, said traffic safety can't come soon enough.

"I think it's a good idea overall," Carrington said. "They should have more crossing guards at the corners."

One of the biggest challenges is raising money. Burritt said having a plan makes townships and boroughs eligible to apply for state and federal funding.

The next step is for county and local leaders to finalize which safety measures to put in place and determine the location.