Philadelphia data shows Broad Street now sees more traffic deaths than Roosevelt Boulevard

Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia is getting safer, new report shows

Once dubbed one of the most dangerous roads in America, Roosevelt Boulevard may be getting safer. The City of Philadelphia on Monday released its annual Vision Zero report detailing traffic crashes and deaths, and initiatives being taken to prevent both.

Vision Zero officials say the work they've done is paying off.

"Where we've been able to make change on corridors, we've seen a 20% decrease in crashes. And we want to be able to do that citywide," said Kelley Yemen, director of the Office of Multimodal Planning.

According to the 2024 report, there were 123 traffic fatalities in 2023, down slightly from 2022. Officials say this year's numbers are on pace to be even lower than 2023.

But both years are expected to still be above pre-pandemic numbers, when Philadelphia saw a spike in traffic-related deaths in 2020. The city also lags behind its large-city neighbors, like Boston and Washington, D.C., when it comes to traffic deaths per 100,000 residents, with a rate nearly triple of that seen in New York City.

One place Vision Zero officials say they have seen success is the notoriously dangerous Roosevelt Boulevard.

"We've seen crashes dramatically reduce on the corridor and killed and serious injuries come down," Yemen said.

Officials credit the installation of speed cameras for the changes seen on the Boulevard. In a report released earlier this year, the Vision Zero team says speeding has been reduced in speed camera locations by 95%, and crashes involving people walking have dropped 50%.

"On Roosevelt Boulevard, we've seen about a life saved a month after installation of those cameras," Yemen said.

While there may be good signs on the Boulevard, another major thoroughfare in the city appears to have gotten more dangerous — Broad Street. The Vision Zero report notes Broad Street has seen more than "over one traffic death per month in 2024, more than Roosevelt Boulevard or any other city street."

"We've seen an increase in fatal and serious injuries over the last year or so," Yemen said.

Leaders believe speed is a factor on Broad Street as well. Earlier this year, Mayor Cherelle Parker signed a bill to install similar speed cameras to those on Roosevelt Boulevard up and down Broad Street.

"If we can get speeds down, we know that everybody walks away from a crash," Yemen said.

Officials tell CBS News Philadelphia these cameras will run from the county line down to the stadium complex. It's unclear exactly when those cameras will go up, but officials speculated they'll go live sometime in the fall of 2025.

The report notes there will be a 60-day grace period for drivers once the cameras are switched on. After that, the PPA will issue fines up to $150 for violators.

The Vision Zero report details other initiatives that leaders say have been effective, from speed cushions placed around schools to enclosed bike lanes in high-traffic areas of the city.

You can read the full Vision Zero report here.