Family of child left paralyzed after hit-and-run in Pennsylvania suburb holds walk for justice

Family of child left paralyzed after hit-and-run in Chester, Pennsylvania holds walk for justice

The family of an 8-year-old boy who was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Chester held a walk for justice Saturday to honor all crash victims.

Family, friends and even strangers came together after Ny'Leek Ellison was left paralyzed from the crash on Feb. 4.

Some felt compelled to join the walk to show support for the family.

"Anytime a family in the community experiences tragedy. It affects the entire community. There's a rippling effect. So, I wanted to be here to show support for the family," said Bishop Deacon Dickie Robbins with Life and Christ Ministries.

"Some of the officers that are here, we were like the first responders. So, from that moment forward, we were family. It was important that we walk with her through this," said Katrina Blackwell, Interim Police Commissioner for Chester Police.

Chester Police said Caleb Campbell, 22, was arrested in connection with the crash Thursday. Police accuse Campbell of hitting Ellison in the area of 9th and Tilghman streets after driving around a SEPTA bus.

Investigators are now encouraging the public to step up with information to help catch hit-and-run suspects in other cases.

"People were aware this was the suspect in this hit-and-run and they didn't come forward. So, we have to change that mindset within our community," said Ellan Morgan with Chester Police.

"I love the support. I love the support since day one," said Ny'Leek's mother, Anita Carrington.

Ny'leek continues to recover at CHOP in what his mother, Carrington, said will be a long road to recovery. Carrington said the walk for justice could help save someone, especially a child.

While her son faces an uphill battle, Carrington said she's now drawing strength from the community's support.

"This was what this walk was about: awareness. Be aware. Be aware of these little ones," she said.