$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in Secane, Pennsylvania

A store in Secane, Delaware County, sold a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday.

The Pantry Food Mart at 629 South Avenue near Imperial Pizza sold the $5,000,000 Lion's Share ticket worth $5 million. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$5,000,000 Lion's Share is a $50 scratch-off ticket that offers top prizes up to $5 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that scratch-off tickets expire one year from the game's end sale date. Winners of the lottery are encouraged to sign their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Any lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.