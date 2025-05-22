Watch CBS News
Local News

$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in Secane, Pennsylvania

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A store in Secane, Delaware County, sold a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday. 

The Pantry Food Mart at 629 South Avenue near Imperial Pizza sold the $5,000,000 Lion's Share ticket worth $5 million. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

$5,000,000 Lion's Share is a $50 scratch-off ticket that offers top prizes up to $5 million. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that scratch-off tickets expire one year from the game's end sale date. Winners of the lottery are encouraged to sign their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Any lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.