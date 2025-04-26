Rain doesn't dampen day two of Germantown's inaugural jazz festival as music moves indoors

Rain washed out most of Saturday afternoon's outdoor performances at the inaugural Germantown Jazz Festival, but the show is still going strong indoors.

The festival, a three-day celebration of music, art and community, is highlighting Germantown's rich jazz legacy — and its future — by showcasing talent from across the city, including young musicians.

The Samuel Fels High School jazz combo managed to get their set in before the rain arrived, performing Saturday in Vernon Park as the festival's only outdoor act of the day. For the seven high schoolers, it was their first experience playing at a jazz festival.

"Many of these students have been playing for two years or less, and they're just learning to improvise," said Brian Morris Jr., the band's director.

Festival founder Khadijah Renee said including youth performers alongside seasoned musicians is part of a larger vision to build a lasting cultural movement in Germantown.

"We want to grow it so that more parts of the community are plugged in — so it's really a community effort that brings people together under the banner of culture, art, diversity and love of jazz," Renee said.

Jazz musicians who are local to the area say the festival is also an important platform for highlighting Germantown's often-overlooked creative community.

"Germantown needs to be acknowledged, appreciated," said jazz pianist Julian Hartwell, who lives in the neighborhood. "We get less press than Fishtown or South Philly. But there's a very vibrant community of artists, musicians. People need to come experience the feeling of creativity here."

Saturday night's headliner, legendary saxophonist and educator Bobby Watson, is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Tickets are available at the door.