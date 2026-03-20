Watch Live: Arrest made after crossing guard assaulted in Darby Borough, Pennsylvania

A man has been arrested for the assault of a crossing guard in Darby Borough, Pennsylvania, that was caught on video, law enforcement officials said Friday.

Police said a driver attacked the crossing guard Monday, March 16, near the intersection of South 6th and Walnut streets, close to the Walnut Street Elementary School.

Darby Borough police are discussing this case in a news conference at 12:30 p.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

The incident was captured on surveillance video that was widely shared on social media. The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia said Rashiem Russell was apprehended in Darlington, South Carolina.

Police believe Russell is the driver of a gold Nissan Altima seen in the video. The driver appeared angry about having to wait for children to cross the street, and then targeted the crossing guard, police chief Joseph J. Gabe said earlier this week.

The crossing guard has since resigned from her position. The victim worked for Safe Corridors, a volunteer-based organization that employs about 60 crossing guards in Chester, Darby and Sharon Hill.

The crossing guard was taken to a local hospital with facial injuries but was expected to recover.

Russell is being held in the Florence County Jail and will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story and will be updated.