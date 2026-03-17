Police search for driver who punched crossing guard in front of children in Delaware County

A school crossing guard in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is recovering from injuries after she was attacked on the job.

Police in Darby Borough said a driver got out of his car, punched the guard in the face and knocked her unconscious, before taking off, all while children were present.

The assault happened around 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South 6th and Walnut streets, just as the guard was helping students cross after they got off a school bus.

Surveillance video shows the suspect abruptly pulling over in a gold Nissan Altima, then getting out and walking back toward the intersection just before the attack.

Chief Joseph J. Gabe from the Darby Borough Police Department said the man appeared angry about having to wait for children to cross and then targeted the crossing guard.

"It's very disturbing," Gabe said. "Very rarely, we see a crossing guard, a person that's working in the community, become a victim or something like this."

The crossing guard was taken to the hospital with facial injuries but is expected to recover. Detectives are hoping for a speedy arrest.

"We're not going to tolerate this type of violence in our community," Gabe said

People in the area said the crossing guard is well known and deeply appreciated in the community for keeping the children safe.

"I just hope that that young lady is OK and she's able to return back to work," Dionne Galloway from Sharon Hill said. "And to whoever that person was that thought it was a good idea to harm her, do the right thing and turn yourself in."