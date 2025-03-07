New Jersey woman slapped two children in her home day care, prosecutors say

A Mount Laurel woman was arrested and charged this week with the abuse of children in her home day care.

Danielle Ingraham, 36, is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of cruelty to a child in her care, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators believed she slapped an infant and toddler she had been caring for in her home.

Ingraham was arrested Monday and taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.

Authorities were alerted last week when an infant was taken to a pediatrician for treatment after being picked up from Ingraham's home.

Prosecutors are now preparing the case for a presentation to a grand jury, which could decide to indict Ingraham.

Mount Laurel police are handling the case along with the prosecutor's office. Anyone wih information should contact tips@co.burlington.nj.us or tips@mountlaurelpd.org.