Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante possibly armed and spotted in East Nantmeal; shelter-in-place issued

EAST NANTMEAL, Pa. (CBS) -- Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante was possibly sighted in East Nantmeal on Monday night on the 12th day of the search for the convicted killer and police believe he might be armed.

On Monday at around 11 p.m., police are actively searching for Cavalcante in the area of 1993 Fairview Road.

Police sent out reverse 9-1-1 calls to tell residents to shelter in place in the area of East Nantmeal.

Sources said a shirt and shoes have been found in the area police were searching that possibly belong to Cavalcante. Numerous residents have called to dispatchers that shots have been fired in the area.

A resident reported to police a gun was stolen during a confrontation where shots were fired on Monday. Sources said the man who stole the gun fit the description of Cavalcante. It's unclear if the suspect was hit after a homeowner fired shots at the suspect, sources said.

The man believed to be Cavalcante got away with a .22 caliber rifle with a scope, sources said.

Police are combing the grounds for footprints that may belong to the escaped Chester County prison inmate.

Sources said a police officer was injured by burns from the radiator cap of his car --- not related to the search for Cavalcante.

Officers have set up a perimeter, hoping the manhunt ends Monday night. Route 100 is completely shut down as the search continues.

Investigators believe Cavalcante slipped through their search perimeter over the weekend. Then, police said he stole a dairy farm van with keys inside, which he abandoned in East Nantmeal after it ran out of gas.

Jeff Wynn lives a few miles down the road and has been following this online police scanner since he found out Cavalcante ditched the stolen van in the area.

"It's thrilling," Wynn said. "It's amazing that he's still around this long into it."

As day 12 of the manhunt comes to an end, law enforcement remains in northern Chester County and East Nantmeal.

Police are asking residents to report any sighting of Cavalcante to police.

"If it's still like this in a couple of days I know people aren't going to sit by, they might start going out on their own and try to find him," Wynn said.