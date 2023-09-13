Businesses in search area for Danelo Cavalcante dealing with low foot traffic

EAST NANTMEAL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's been a quiet Tuesday night so far in northern Chester County.

Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, who police said is armed and dangerous, has not been seen Tuesday evening. There have been no credible sightings.

Close to 500 officers, troopers and federal agents are searching the perimeter in East Nantmeal Township, where Cavalcante was spotted Monday night.

Authorities do believe the escapee is still inside the perimeter.

In Ludwig's Corner, a village south of Nantmeal Township, the streets are silent with the exception of police speeding in and out of the search perimeters where the hunt for Cavalcante continues.

"There goes the cops now I see they just went by. I've been hearing the police going up and down Route 100 today," Joyce McGuire, of Village Optics, said.

Businesses are barely getting any foot traffic as residents are advised to stay home.

Still, McGuire came into work at Village Optics just in case customers called in to pick up prescriptions.

"It's been quiet here," McGuire said. "I kept the door locked today."

Lisa White owns an artisan boutique and typically sees about 40 customers on a slow day. She said Tuesday was much different.

"I did come in and eventually ended up not being open," White said. "Locking everything down and it felt pretty secure within here but definitely very mindful of what's going on out there."

Police have established a perimeter approaching 8 to 10 square miles in size.

Schools were forced to close as the manhunt entered its 13th day.

With a wanted fugitive now armed with a long gun at his side, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the command center and is confident Cavalcante will be apprehended soon.

"I got confidence in law enforcement," Shapiro said. "I'm calm. They're calm. We're going to remain focused on our job and that is to apprehend this suspect," Shapiro said.

Locals are hoping Cavalcante is captured sooner rather than later.

"It's amazing that he's been on the run for 13 days," McGuire said.

"It's a little surreal, and I definitely think about the victim and victims," White said. "I'm hopeful that his days, minutes, hours, and seconds are numbered."