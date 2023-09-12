Owen J. Roberts School District to stay shut for Danelo Cavalcante search

Danelo Cavalcante update: Escaped prisoner armed with rifle on 13th day of manhunt

SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., (CBS) -- The Owen J. Roberts School District announced Tuesday evening they will be keeping all district schools and offices closed Wednesday, Sept. 13.

In an email to the community Superintendent Will Stout stresses the priority is safety and security. Schools will remain closed even if law enforcement closes in on Cavalcante Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante armed with rifle, police searching 8-square-mile area

"Please know that the decision to close schools tomorrow will not change, even if the escaped inmate from Chester County Prison is apprehended tonight," the Superintendent said in an email sent to parents. "Our school sites are currently being used to support law enforcement initiatives, and we also recognize that many of our families have been under a tremendous amount of stress these past two days.

"Please be assured that we are in regular contact with the Pennsylvania State Police, Chester County Emergency Services and local law enforcement. In the event of any significant updates or changes in the situation, we will communicate with our staff and families to ensure everyone's safety and well-being."

The district is located in South Coventry Township.