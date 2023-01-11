Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed teenage boy

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.

No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.

At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family.

"He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."

Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden.

"It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at the party," Detective Matthew Kriedler said. "At some point toward the end of the party, a verbal argument occurred within the venue, the juveniles were then asked to leave."

Once outside — things only escalated.

"We know approximately 30 juveniles were outside when an argument took place," Kriedler said.

Joe Holden: "And somebody had a gun?"

Kriedler: "Correct."

Two shots were fired from a smaller caliber handgun and Daimeon Allen was hit. He died a short time later at the hospital.

"It's been a roller coaster, it's just been bad," Chaheem Priest, Daimeon Allen's uncle, said.

Priest said his nephew was a protector — a young man whose influence was indelible.

"To know that my 14-year-old nephew was a protector at 14, it's hard to know like what could that young man have been…he could've been anything he wanted to be…he could've been a police officer on helping people out on the streets, you know what I mean? He could have done so much good for this world," Priest said.

Family and detectives are close to making an arrest — but are hoping more people come with information.

"Daimeon had such a big family that loved him and it's hurting so many of us," Shamane Allen said. "We need answers, we just need answers. My baby was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact them at: 856-225-8400.