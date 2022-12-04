Teenager dies after being shot at Camden birthday party

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy from Lindenwold was shot and killed in Camden Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue

Police say the boy was attending a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge. When they arrived, he was unconscious.

First responders transported the boy to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and they are asking for tips. You can call (856) 930-5355, (609) 519-7344 or 911.