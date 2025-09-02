Family, advocates plead for information, safer streets after Philadelphia cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Advocates say roads should be safer after Philadelphia cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Advocates say roads should be safer after Philadelphia cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Advocates say roads should be safer after Philadelphia cyclist killed in hit-and-run

The family of a 67-year-old bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairmount Park Tuesday morning is pleading with the public for help. They're asking anyone who witnessed the deadly collision on Belmont Avenue near Avenue of the Republic to contact Philadelphia police immediately.

Investigators believe two cars, a black Dodge Charger and a black Chrysler, were speeding through the busy intersection when one of them hit the victim.

Chris Gale, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, which advocates for safer streets and cycling infrastructure, said the crash underscores the urgent need for safer street design.

"It's frustrating. It's devastating. I feel for the family," Gale said. "We do see people walking around and pedestrians, and in this case, it would be super helpful to have that extra layer of protection for the vulnerable road users."

Cyclists say the dangers of Belmont Avenue are no secret.

David Talone, a teacher and member of Philly Bike Action, rides through that intersection every day. He said speeding cars are a constant threat.

"It's really, really dangerous to get across any of these intersections," Talone said. "The way the streets are laid out, cars speed through here at all times."

Talone told CBS Philadelphia he knew the victim through their cycling community.

"I thought it could have been me. I thought it could have been any one of my friends. I've actually met the gentleman who passed away at least once," he said.

The victim's family said he rode his bike every day, and they are now left grieving while pleading for justice.

Philadelphia Police said they've located a black Dodge Charger that could be connected to the crash. The department's Crash Investigation Division is leading the case.

Meanwhile, cycling advocates are renewing their push for bike lanes and stronger protections across the city.

"Condolences to his family and to everyone who knew and loved him," Talone said.

"We will all be affected by this," Gale added. "So if there's anything we can do, we want to be helpful."