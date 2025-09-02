Watch CBS News
Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in West Philadelphia; suspect sought

By Jessica MacAulay

Philadelphia police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in West Philly and fled the scene on Tuesday morning. 

The bicyclist was riding on Belmont Avenue near Avenue of the Republic in Fairmount Park shortly before 10 a.m. when police say a dark-colored sedan struck the man.

The man on the bike was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the dark-colored sedan fled the area after the collision. 

The Crash Investigation Division will oversee the case.

