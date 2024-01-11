Man charged in North Philadelphia hit-and-run that left woman critically injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a North Philadelphia hit-and-run in December, police said on Thursday.

Curtis Moss, of Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday for the hit-and-run that left 25-year-old Hayley Worrell critically injured, police said.

Moss was charged with aggravated assault, accident involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by a vehicle and other offenses, authorities said.

The hit-and-run happened on Dec. 29, 2023, on the 2200 block of North Broad Street while Worrell was walking down Susquehanna Avenue. After the incident, she was taken to Temple University's intensive care unit with several injuries.

"It's an indescribable pain," Colleen Worrell, Hayley's mother, told CBS Philadelphia. "It's numbness. I don't know how to explain, I don't know how to explain it. You can talk to your daughter on the phone, and the next day she can not talk to you at all."

Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 215-685-3181. Tips can also be submitted at 215-686-8477 or anonymously through a form on the police website.