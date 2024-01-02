Car sought in Philadelphia hit-and-run that seriously injured woman; family speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to search for a car that struck and seriously injured a woman during a hit-and-run last weekend.

The incident happened on Broad Street near Susquehanna Avenue last Friday, Dec. 29 at roughly 9:30 p.m.

Police said the car is a dark gray Nissan with a sunroof and a left front wheel that's black, while the other three wheels are silver. It also has possible damage to the right front of the vehicle.

The young woman struck by the vehicle, 25-year-old Hayley Worrell, is fighting for her life, while the lives of her family members have been turned upside down.

"It's an indescribable pain," Colleen Worrell, Hayley's mother, said. "It's numbness. I don't know how to explain, I don't know how to explain it. You can talk to your daughter on the phone, and the next day she can not talk to you at all."

Hayley Worrell was crossing Broad Street and walking along Susquehanna Avenue when police say the Nissan sedan struck her and drove away. She was immediately taken to nearby Temple University Hospital, where she remains in the intensive care unit.

"She sustained a lot of massive injuries," Colleen Worrell said. "The worst is a severe brain injury that is not looking good...along with several broken bones throughout her body -- ribs, shoulder, clavicle, hips, her spine, her back of her head is fractured and she's on a breathing tube. She can't breathe or eat on her own, she's fighting for her life right now."

Hayley's mother, father and siblings have joined her at the hospital, but she faces an uphill climb. The family is asking for only two things right now: prayers and justice.

"I ask if anybody witnessed or knows of who did this, if they can please contact the police, so that no other parent or family member has to deal with this, and more importantly, no other child has to suffer like my daughter is," Colleen Worrell said.