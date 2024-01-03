Car wanted in connection to Philadelphia hit-and-run found: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia that critically injured a woman last weekend was located on Wednesday, police said.

Police said they have identified the driver of the car, but have not publicly released their name. It's also unclear where the car was found.

Last week, police said the driver of the car, a dark gray 2019-2024 Nissan Altima or a 2020-2024 Nissan Sentra, struck 25-year-old Hayley Worrell while she was crossing Broad Street at Susquehanna Avenue and kept driving.

Earlier on Wednesday, Philadelphia police released new surveillance images of the alleged suspect wanted. The images show the man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front and back, and light-colored pants, possibly sweatpants.

Philadelphia police released new surveillance images of a man they say struck and critically injured a woman crossing Broad Street in North Philadelphia on Dec. 29, 2023. Philadelphia Police

After the hit-and-run, Worrell was sent to the intensive care unit at Temple University Hospital, where she remains while her family awaits news of an arrest.

"It's an indescribable pain," Colleen Worrell, Hayley's mother, said. "It's numbness. I don't know how to explain, I don't know how to explain it. You can talk to your daughter on the phone, and the next day she can not talk to you at all."

Several of Worrell's bones are broken or fractured from the crash, her mother said.

"[H]er back of her head is fractured and she's on a breathing tube," Colleen Worrell said. "She can't breathe or eat on her own, she's fighting for her life right now."

Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 215-685-3181. Tips can also be submitted at 215-686-8477 or anonymously through a form on the police website.