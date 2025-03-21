Credit card skimming device found at New Jersey 7-Eleven

Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven stores in Cheltenham, Pa. and Mt. Ephraim, NJ

A credit card skimming device was found on a register at a 7-Eleven in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey earlier this week.

In a post on Facebook, police said they responded to the location on the 500 block of West Kings Highway after employees discovered the device on Wednesday.

Employees told officers that the device attached had been made to closely resemble the machine at the store. Police said it is unclear how long the device was in place.

Police urge anyone who used their card at the location recently to review their banking records and to report any unauthorized transactions.

This isn't the first time there have been skimmers found at stores in South Jersey. Several stores in Pennsauken Township were impacted over the last year. CBS News Philadelphia reported that a skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven on Westfield Avenue in April of last year, another was discovered in May at the Supremo Food Market on Crescent Boulevard.

Most recently a device was found at the Save A Lot on Federal Street earlier this month. It is unclear how many people were impacted by those incidents.