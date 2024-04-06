Credit card skimmer found at another New Jersey 7-Eleven store

WrestleMania 40 events across Philadelphia; $1.3B Powerball jackpot up for grabs | Digital Brief

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Another credit card skimmer has been found at a 7-Eleven store in South Jersey - this time in Pennsauken - just days after a skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven in Cinnaminson.

The skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven at 6001 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken police said on Facebook Friday night.

Police said they don't know how long the device was on the machine and urged anyone who used their credit card at that location to contact the credit card company and notify them the skimmer was found.

Police are still investigating the incident and did not announce any charges.

The Pennsauken store is only a five-mile drive from the store in Cinnaminson, where customer Ryan McFadden told CBS News Philadelphia he noticed something was wrong with the card reader.

"I just peeled the thing off," McFadden said. "It came right off. I saw the pin pad underneath and I knew it was another shell that somebody had put on."

The Cinnaminson Township Police Department reviewed the store's surveillance video and determined the skimmer was placed on March 22. It had been attached for at least nine days before McFadden removed it and turned the device over to police.

What is a credit card skimmer and how can I spot one?

A credit card skimmer found in 2022 at a Chevron/7-Eleven gas station in Sunnyvale, California - near San Jose. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

A credit card skimmer is a device that collects credit and debit card information from the cards used at the cash register. The people who place the skimmer usually have a way to recover the data and could later use it to make fraudulent purchases with your card.

A skimming device may appear similar to the one in the picture above, which shows a skimmer that was found at a Chevron/7-Eleven gas station in Sunnyvale, California in July 2022.

A video posted by CBS News Texas shows a woman in McKinney ripping a skimmer right off of a credit card reader. You can see the real reader has a fake cover on it that gets removed.

Here are some things to know about skimmers and signs to look out for that might show a device has a credit card skimmer attached, courtesy of CBS Minnesota:

Check if the card reader is loose or if parts of it wiggle.

Look around and compare the reader to others nearby. If a part of it sticks out more than the other machines it may have a skimmer attached.

Skimming devices can be attached to credit card terminals at cash registers, or on gas pumps or ATMs.

