Card skimming device found at Pennsauken, New Jersey Save A Lot store, police warn

Police in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey are warning shoppers after a credit card skimming device was found on a pin pad at a register inside the Save A Lot on Federal Street.

Investigators believe the device was placed on the keypad at approximately 1 p.m. on March 2 and was there until it was found and removed on March 6, the department said in a social media post.

Skimmers are illegal devices that can surreptitiously collect credit and debit card information, which can later be retrieved and used for fraudulent purchases.

Pennsauken police recommend anyone who used a credit or debit card at the location to contact their card company and tell them about this finding.

This isn't the first time there have been skimmers found at stores in Pennsauken. CBS Philadelphia reported that a skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven on Westfield Ave in April of last year, and another was discovered in May at the Supremo Food Market on Crescent Boulevard. It is unclear how many people were impacted by those incidents.

Officials say if you have any information regarding this incident, contact Detective Madden at 856-488-0080, extension 2499, or email rmadden@pennsaukenpolice.org.