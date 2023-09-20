Crayola launches new online flower shop, Crayola Flowers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The brand, Crayola, is known for its multi-colored packs of crayons. However, the colorful company is now taking on a new business venture with even more color, flowers!

The crayon maker announced the launch of Crayola Flowers, an online flower shop that sells bouquets and boxed flowers.

The brand's website said the venture will double as a fundraiser platform where 10 to 50% of sales will go to charity.

The company had a pop-up event at Grand Central Station in New York City where people could get a sneak preview of the new brand with their interactive flower displays.

Nonprofit organizations can also use the floral storefront for their own fundraising campaigns.