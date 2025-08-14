Crash on I-95 in Pennsylvania stemmed from police chase in Delaware; 2 men arrested

Two 18-year-old men were arrested after a police chase that started in Wilmington, Delaware, ended in a crash on I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania, Thursday, police said.

The chase started after Wilmington police said officers saw a vehicle that was involved in multiple police pursuits in the area this week.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the suspects rammed into two police vehicles, which caused minor damage, and then fled from law enforcement, according to police.

Two 18-year-old men were arrested after a police chase that started in Wilmington ended in a crash on I-95 in Chester on Thursday, police said. CBS News Philadelphia

Delaware State Police assisted Wilmington officers on the chase, which eventually led them to I-95 in Delaware County, police said.

Police said the chase ended after the driver struck a median on the highway near the Commodore Barry Bridge. The two men were taken into custody without incident, police said. No injuries were reported.

Both of the suspects are in custody in Pennsylvania, and charges in the commonwealth and Delaware are pending, police said.