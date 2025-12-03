Waterford Township, New Jersey, crash sends 2 people to hospital by medical helicopter

Two people were flown to the hospital by medical helicopter Wednesday after a crash in Waterford Township, New Jersey, emergency officials said.

The two vehicles involved in the crash both struck a pole at around 5 p.m. at Jackson Road and Ashland Avenue and went off the side of the road.

CBS News Philadelphia

Two people were extricated from the vehicles and flown to the hospital by a medical helicopter, according to emergency officials. The conditions for the two people weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.