Waterford Township, New Jersey, crash sends 2 people to hospital by medical helicopter

By
Tom Ignudo
Tom Ignudo

Two people were flown to the hospital by medical helicopter Wednesday after a crash in Waterford Township, New Jersey, emergency officials said. 

The two vehicles involved in the crash both struck a pole at around 5 p.m. at Jackson Road and Ashland Avenue and went off the side of the road. 

chopper-waterford-ax-frame-16889.jpg
Two people were flown to the hospital by medical helicopter Wednesday after a crash in Waterford Township. CBS News Philadelphia

Two people were extricated from the vehicles and flown to the hospital by a medical helicopter, according to emergency officials. The conditions for the two people weren't immediately available. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

