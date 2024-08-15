How to watch Council Rock Newtown in 2024 Little League World Series, what you need to know, more

Pennsylvania baseball team hoping to extend winning streak in 2024 Little League World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second straight year, a team from the Philadelphia region is heading to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Council Rock Newtown baseball team in Bucks County punched its ticket to the 2024 Little League World Series last week after beating Washington, D.C., 5-1, in the LLB Mid-Atlantic Region tournament final in Bristol, Connecticut.

Council Rock Newtown will represent the Mid-Atlantic Region in the LLWS. It's Council Rock Newtown's second appearance in the LLWS, and it's the fourth straight year a team from Pennsylvania is representing the Mid-Atlantic Region. The Blue Dawgs enter the LLWS riding an 18-game winning streak.

Here's how to watch Council Rock Newtown, what you need to know about the LLWS and more.

How to watch Council Rock Newtown in 2024 Little League World Series

Council Rock Newtown will play its first game of the LLWS against Texas West, the Southwest Region champs, in the United States bracket on Thursday night.

The game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

With a win over Texas West, Council Rock Newtown would play the winner of South Hill (Washington State) vs. Lake Mary (Florida) in the next round on Monday night.

You can watch all LLWS games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. If you don't have cable, you can get access to the ESPN platforms through several streaming services, including ESPN+, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

Who is on Council Rock Newtown's roster?

Players:

Brody Gage, 1B

Dean Hamilton, P/2B/SS

Brayden Peiffer, SS/P

Tyler Wexler, P/LF

Rocco DaBronzo, 2B/3B/LF

Greyson Gage, RF

Wes Esteves, C

Saverio Longo, P/CF

Nick Schiller, RF/C/P

Ryan Uhl, C

Tyler Neeld, P/1B/3B

Will Siveter, RF

Gavin Caudill, LF/CF

Coaches:

How does the Little League World Series bracket work?

A total of 20 teams -- 10 United States regional champions and 10 international champions -- will be in the double-elimination tournament until the U.S. and international championship games.

The winner from the U.S. and international brackets will face each other in the championship.

When did the Little League World Series start?

The first LLWS game was played in 1947 at Original Field at Memorial Park, Williamsport. The series is held every August in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Initially, it started as a tournament of teams mostly in Pennsylvania due to Little League only existing in the Keystone State and New Jersey. But, within a few years, Little League spread all across the country, and it has now grown into a worldwide event.

Have any teams from the Philadelphia region won the Little League World Series?

If Council Rock Newtown goes all the way and wins the championship, they would become the sixth team from the Philadelphia area to win it all. Below are the five other teams from the Philadelphia area that have won the LLWS.

Hammonton, New Jersey, in 1949

Morrisville, Pennsylvania, in 1955

Levittown, Pennsylvania, in 1960

Lakewood, New Jersey, in 1975

Toms River, New Jersey, in 1998

Council Rock Newtown is second straight Philadelphia area team heading to Little League World Series

In 2023, the Media 12U baseball team in Delaware County made a run to the LLWS, and the players were even cheered on by the Philadelphia Phillies, including Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber, for one of their games in Williamsport.

The Media squad's magical run to the LLWS ended in a loss to Rhode Island, but the team called it a "great experience."

Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos even gifted the whole Media team custom-made bats.

Who's playing in the MLB Little League classic this year?

Last year, the Phillies played in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport at Historic Bowman Field.

But this season, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will play each other in front of LLWS teams and families in the seventh annual MLB Little League Classic.

The game is Sunday at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.