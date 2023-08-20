Phillies sign autographs, hang out and watch Media play in LLWS in Williamsport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Every year, young baseball players from around the globe travel to Williamsport, Pa., to take part in the Little League World Series in August.

It's an experience the Little Leaguers will never forget and on Sunday the Phillies played a role in the festivities nearly 200 miles away from their home in Philly.

The Phillies, who will face the Washington Nationals in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic at 7 p.m., landed in Williamsport at around noon on Sunday and watched Media, Pa.'s Little League squad play Rhode Island in the elimination bracket.

It seemed like the Phillies brought the Delco squad some luck. Shortly after their arrival, Media tied the game, 2-2, in the bottom of the fifth inning and several Phillies players, including Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber were on the broadcast celebrating.

But, unfortunately, things unraveled for Media in the sixth inning, which led to a 7-2 loss, ending their run in Williamsport.

The Phillies gave the hometown team a shoutout on social media following the game.

Huge congratulations to the Media Little League team on an outstanding run. SO proud to watch and support you today ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/N9QaVpmfMp — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 20, 2023

"Huge congratulations to the Media Little League team on an outstanding run. SO proud to watch and support you today," the Phillies wrote on social media.

Numerous Phillies players were spotted signing autographs for Little Leaguers and fans in Williamsport.

“Congratulations by the way, I’m really happy for you” - Bryce Harper to Stella Weaver #LLWS #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/TXMJMv8w6q — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 20, 2023

Harper signed an autograph for Stella Weaver, a Little Leaguer playing for Tennessee who became the 22nd female in the tournament's history. She's the fourth female to play in the tournament since Philadelphia's Mo'ne Davis did with the Taney Dragons in 2014.

Phillies backup catcher Garret Stubbs was seen not only signing autographs but also letting Little Leaguers sign his jersey.

Sunday marks the second time the Phillies will play in the MLB Little League Classic. They played the Mets in 2018.

The Phillies rallied to beat the Nationals on Saturday, 12-3.