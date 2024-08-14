Council Rock Newtown in Pennsylvania "feeling really good" before 2024 Little League World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Council Rock Newtown community is beaming with pride for their Blue Dawgs heading to the 2024 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A Bucks County Little League baseball team punched its ticket to baseball glory by beating Washington, D.C., 5-1, on Friday in the LLB Mid-Atlantic Region tournament final in Bristol, Connecticut.

"We are feeling really good. Tired but excited. It's a process," Brad Hamilton, the head coach of Council Rock Newtown, said.

The team is currently in Williamsport as they wait to play the Southwest Region champion Texas West at 7 p.m. on ESPN on Thursday.

"Two years ago that's all you're thinking about, Little League World Series," said Dean Hamilton, who plays second base, shortstop and pitcher.

The Blue Dawgs are on an 18-game winning streak.

"The support and the love from home. It's a Philly thing is a true statement. There's no truer statement because it's not just Newtown," Hamilton said. "At the end of the day when push comes to shove, nobody wants to see this team lose because it's a Philly thing. It's what we do."

"It was a tough journey to get here but we're not done. We still want to make something happen. It's very exciting," said Brayden Peiffer, who plays shortstop and pitcher for the team.

The Blue Dawgs are feeling the love and support from their hometown.

"You want to see them go all the way. If they don't that's OK. I feel like just making it to this point is a feat in and of itself. These kids worked hard and we see them. It's very exciting," said Lauren D'Andrea, whose son Teagan plays on the 9-year-old team.

Teagan will be at the team's game on Thursday. He says he's inspired by them and hopes to play on the same field when he turns 12.

"I'm just going to see all of it and if I make it, I'll probably remember them making it," Teagan said.

Lou Schiller's son, Nicholas, is on the team.

"It's a wonderful accomplishment. There's 10 teams left in the whole entire country," Schiller said. "The baseball community here is very close. Everybody knows one another and I foresee it thriving in the near future because the 5, 6, and 7-year-olds it's a huge group, so Newtown Baseball is going to be here for quite some time."

Win or lose, Newtown is proud of its Blue Dawgs and what their team has already accomplished.