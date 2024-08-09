Council Rock Newtown baseball team punches ticket to 2024 Little League World Series

Building partially collapses in Crescentville; Philadelphia area preps for Debby | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bucks County Little League baseball team is headed to Williamsport.

The Council Rock Newtown team, representing Pennsylvania, punched its ticket to the 2024 Little League World Series by beating Washington, D.C., 5-1, on Friday in the LLB Mid-Atlantic Region tournament final in Bristol, Connecticut.

Council Rock Newtown will represent the Mid-Atlantic Region during the 2024 LLWS, which starts next week. The Little League World Series runs from Aug. 14 to Aug. 25 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

They advance!!! Congratulations to the boys, coaches and families. Wish you all the best in Williamsport 💥💥💥 Posted by Council Rock Newtown Baseball on Friday, August 9, 2024

The club of 12-year-olds from Newtown, Bucks County, is now on an 18-game winning streak and cruised through the LLB Mid-Atlantic Region tournament. The little leaguers blew out D.C., 13-1, in its first game on Aug. 4 and then routed Maryland, 11-1, on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania will face Southwest Region champion Texas West at 7 p.m. on ESPN on Thursday, Aug. 16.

It's the second straight Little League World Series that a Philadelphia-area team will represent the commonwealth.

Last year, Delaware County sent its Media 12U Little League team to Williamsport. In 2021, Delco's Upper Providence Little League and Toms River East Little League, representing New Jersey, sent teams to the LLWS.