Fire on Main Street in Collegeville, Pennsylvania placed under control, officials say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
House fire in Collegeville, Pennsylvania now under control
House fire in Collegeville, Pennsylvania now under control

Crews are responding to a fire on Main Street in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County dispatchers say a fire broke out around 12:20 p.m. on the 400 block of Main Street.

The fire was placed under control at 2:12 p.m., dispatch said.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

lns-chopper-collegeville-fire-081925-frame-53743.jpg
There were no visible flames on the exterior of the building, but smoke was emanating from the building around 1:30 p.m.

We're working to learn if anyone was injured and how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

