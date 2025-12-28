Fog and rain possible Monday in Philadelphia area, cold air on the way. Here's the weather forecast.

Planning your Monday

Dense fog Monday morning will slow you down in the Philadelphia area, with visibilities near zero in a few spots. We'll see scattered morning showers and mild temperatures (along with very gusty southwest winds to over 45 mph) for the morning, followed by a big cool-down for the afternoon. While you might not need the heavy winter coat early on, by Monday night into Tuesday, temperatures will have dropped some 30+ degrees, into the 20s and teens.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most areas northwest of Philly until 10 a.m. Monday.

A wind advisory is in effect across the entire region from 10 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

NEXT big weather change

Conditions improve late Sunday night into early Monday as temperatures climb above freezing and precipitation tapers off. Monday then turns active again, with milder air ahead of a strong cold front pushing highs well into the 40s and 50s before winds increase sharply behind the front. Gusty northwest winds and falling temperatures Monday night will usher in colder, drier air for Tuesday, setting up a colder and breezy midweek pattern with only limited chances for light snow showers.

Midweek stays firmly in a winter pattern as we head into New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Temperatures run about 10 degrees below normal, with highs mainly in the low to mid-30s and colder readings in the Poconos.

New Year's Eve looks dry but cold and breezy, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

New Year's Day remains chilly with similar temperatures and only a small chance for a passing snow shower, mainly north and west, but no widespread impacts are expected.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Showers, windy and mild. High 56, low 34.

Tuesday: Windy and very cold. High 34, low 29.

Wednesday/New Year's Eve: Cold end to 2025. High 39, low 27.

Thursday/New Year's Day: Few flurries? High 32, low 28.

Friday: Bitterly cold. High 35, low 21.

Saturday: Still cold but dry. High 37, low 25.

Sunday: Still cold but dry. High 33, low 21.

