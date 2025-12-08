Philadelphia issues fourth Code Blue of the season as city looks to expand shelter capacity

Philadelphia has declared its fourth Code Blue of the season as temperatures dip below freezing, triggering expanded outreach efforts and additional shelter space for residents experiencing homelessness.

A Code Blue is activated when temperatures or wind chills drop to dangerous levels. Cheryl Hill, executive director of the City's Office of Homeless Services (OHS), said the declaration sets several emergency protocols into motion aimed at getting people indoors.

"Any time the weather drops below 32 degrees, or the windchill's about 20, then we add additional resources with our partners throughout the city to be able to get people in so that they don't have to sleep outside in the cold," Hill said.

Hill said the city is significantly expanding bed space as winter conditions intensify. Throughout the year, OHS operates several thousand shelter beds. But Hill said winter calls for additional capacity.

"This year we are planning to add at least 650 shelter beds," she said.

OHS also encouraged residents to check on each other during extreme cold.

"First, say hello. Check on the person — make sure they're OK. See if they do want the resources," Hill said. "However, if you're not comfortable, if you see someone and you're unable to access them, call homeless outreach."

The City's Homeless Outreach Hotline is 215-232-1984. Hill said callers should describe where the person is and what condition they may be in.

Officials typically announce Code Blue conditions one day in advance.

"Normally, if we see 24 hours ahead of time that it's going to be 'code,' we announce it to the public so that everyone can be prepared, including our outreach teams," Hill said.

If a Code Blue lasts three consecutive nights, the city activates what it calls an Enhanced Code Blue. That can involve opening warming centers in recreation centers and libraries.

"That way if people want to come in, and we don't have enough beds, there's still somewhere for someone to go," Hill said. "But not just that, if the power goes out in your community, and you may have a place to stay, but you really need somewhere warm … the warming centers serve for that as well."

Hill added that people can access daytime spaces around the city.

"There's day centers, there's the libraries, there's different food resources that we encourage individuals to go to," she said. "And then you can come back at night just like anyone else to be able to get a hot meal and be able to lay down for the night."