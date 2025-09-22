Pennsylvania teen turns family's basement into one-of-a-kind haunted hotel with creativity and heart

Coatesville teen takes his love for Halloween to the next level

Halloween is coming early in one Coatesville neighborhood, thanks to the imagination of 16-year-old Joseph Venziale.

Joseph has transformed his family's basement into The Venziale Manor — a one-of-a-kind haunted hotel complete with thunder, flickering lights, and spine-tingling details.

"We are still working, we are still building, painting," Joseph said. "I've been doing this since May."

From an old Hollywood-style lobby to a luggage room where guests "check in" for their final stay, every corner has been designed by Joseph himself. He scouts props year-round and dreams up new attractions each season.

CBS News Philadelphia

Last year, visitors faced a backyard clown tent. This year, he's adding a ballroom with custom moving mannequins — plus his biggest challenge yet, a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge.

"We built little boxes behind the walls with cutouts for the windows," Joseph explained.

Behind the scenes, Joseph's parents and grandparents help build sets and costumes, while his friends take on the roles of 17 different actors.

CBS News Philadelphia

"I always like to improve what I'm doing," Joseph said. "Not only for myself but for everyone to enjoy."

For the first time, the Venziale Manor is open to the public on Oct. 24 and 25. Tickets are just $5, with all proceeds benefiting The Spirit of Children.

From creepy elevators to stormy welcomes, Joseph's haunted hotel is proof that sometimes the scariest places come from the most creative hearts.