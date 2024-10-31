Watch CBS News
Chester County teen creates homemade haunted house for a not-so-spooky cause

By Wakisha Bailey

Halloween is officially here, and a teenager in Chester County is getting his neighbors into the spooky spirit with a terrifying trip through his homemade haunt.

Fifteen-year-old Joe Veneziale said it took months of planning to create Veneziale Manor attraction, which is on display in his front yard, backyard and even his family's basement.

"Usually it takes us about a month to get completely set up in late September, and then we perfect things up until Halloween night," Joe said.

Throughout the Halloween season, the young creative also raises money for a good cause. 

"We started collecting for the Spirit of Children, which collects money for the Nemours Children's Hospital. This year we raised $2,200 which is exciting because Spirit Halloween matches that," Joe said. 

The family property is jam packed with an elaborate light display in front of the house, a creepy clown emporium in the back, and a haunted hotel in the basement level.

The Veneziale Manor exhibit is up until Sunday, then Joe said he'll start working on his Christmas décor. 

