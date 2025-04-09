Cloudy, cool Thursday in Philadelphia region with chance of isolated showers. Here's the weather forecast.

Cloudy Thursday in Philly region with chance of isolated showers, tracking more rain for Friday

Cloudy Thursday in Philly region with chance of isolated showers, tracking more rain for Friday

Thursday will continue the below-normal stretch of weather we've been having as of late with temperatures running at least 10 degrees below average in the low 50s in the Philadelphia region. Highs should be in the low 60s this time of year when looking at the 30-year normal.

There will be cloudy skies and isolated showers on Thursday as the first of two disturbances crosses our area. By Friday, the second disturbance arrives, pushing a warm front and showers through the Delaware Valley in the morning. Scattered showers are possible during the day, but it is in the evening that we see heavier rain develop and continue at a steady pace overnight and through at least mid-Saturday morning.

A NEXT Weather Alert is up for Friday evening to Saturday morning due to steady rain and the travel impacts for those beginning spring break and Easter week.

It will be a cold rain with temperatures both Friday and Saturday in the upper 40s and low 50s. Finally, we start to dry out and warm up on Sunday with sun peeking through the clouds and highs near 60.

Easter weather forecast in Philadelphia

Easter week will be a mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of scattered showers mid-week. On Good Friday, there could be a few showers late, lingering through Saturday.

Easter Sunday currently looks dry and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s, which will be great for outdoor egg hunts.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for regular updates to the holiday week forecast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Clouds, PM shower. High of 53, low of 38.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain. High of 50, low of 43.

Saturday: Rain early. High of 49, low of 43.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High of 60, low of 41.

Monday: Warmer. High of 70, low of 42.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High of 69, low of 51.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 68, low 44.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

