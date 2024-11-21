Person shot on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, emergency officials say

A person was shot in a restaurant parking lot on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd on Thursday night, emergency officials said.

The shooting happened on the 3900 block of City Avenue in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion Township at around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to emergency officials. Their condition isn't clear at this time.

There's no word on suspects or a motive at this time.