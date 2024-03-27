Bryson Stott opens up about dad life, goals for 2024 and how Phillies are "built for those playoffs"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Life as a dad has been "unbelievable" for Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott, with dad-strength moonshots during batting practice to viral in-game interviews.

Stott and his fiancee Dru White welcomed a baby girl, Braxtyn Grace Stott, last November. Four months later, Stott told CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen in mid-March that Braxtyn is at the age where she's starting to look around.

All is well, except for maybe the naps.

"Knock on wood, she's been good," Stott said. "The naps aren't very good. We're like, 'Your naps can stink all you want if you sleep through the night.' She's getting fun now. She's awesome. It's unbelievable."

Phillies "built for those playoffs and those runs"

Thursday will be 26-year-old Stott's third Opening Day, and his first two seasons have seen the Phillies go on long playoff runs. His rookie season ended with the Phillies falling two wins shy of winning the World Series, and his second ended with a bitter Game 7 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

Not much has changed with the Phillies' roster in 2024. Philadelphia is running it back, with Whit Merrifield as the only notable offseason acquisition. The way Stott sees it, there's not much reason to change things up.

"This team's built for those playoffs and those runs," Stott said. "Even compared to last year, Ranger [Suarez]'s healthy. The guys aren't in the [World Baseball Classic] and everyone's here together. Bryce [Harper] is healthy to start the year. I think we're definitely in a better, healthier spot."

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott reacts after a grand slam during Game 2 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

The Phillies survived spring training without suffering any major injuries, unlike last season when Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL. Philadelphia is not without some bruises, though. Taijuan Walker will start the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, paving the way for Spencer Turnbull to start as the team's fifth starter. Slider sensation Orion Kerkering will also begin on the IL after an illness set him back.

Philadelphia fell back in love with baseball during the 2022 postseason and recaptured the magic again last October. A large part is the vibes surrounding the Phillies and how they've connected with the city.

The heartbreak felt last October hasn't changed anything in the Phillies' clubhouse.

"The chemistry is at an all-time high. You go through 162 games with guys, you see who each other really is when times get tough when times are good," Stott said. "I think everyone is kind of that even-keeled mindset and I think that's what makes our clubhouse awesome and our team good."

For Stott, the "ultimate stat is wins and losses"

Stott, who was drafted 14th overall in 2019, broke out last season by seeing his on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) jump nearly 100 points and finishing as a Gold Glove finalist. He finished hitting .280/.329/.419 with a .747 OPS, 15 home runs and 62 RBIs with 6 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and 16 Outs Above Average (OAA).

But there's still room to grow.

Before spring training even started, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he believed Stott "got a little bit away from his strike zone discipline" near the end of last season.

Stott entered August hitting .303/.310/.437 with a 17.44% strikeout rate. He finished the last two-plus months hitting .236/.301/.391 with 32 strikeouts in 195 at-bats, but he saw most of his struggles in September and the last weekend of the season.

Stott hit .204/.271/.286 with 21 strikeouts for a 21.43% strikeout rate in 26 games in September and October.

"I think as time goes on, he's going to get used to the longer seasons," Thomson said on Jan. 17 before the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet in Cherry Hill. "He's going to be able to handle September, October, the first part of November, if needed."

Entering his third season in MLB, Stott said his main goal is to stay on the field - he played 127 and 151 games, respectfully, in his first two years. Stott said he isn't one to sit down and set individual goals.

"I've always been taught that the team is succeeding, or the team's not succeeding," Stott said. "I think if we're playing good as a team, everyone's stats are going to be where they want. The ultimate stat is wins and losses."

"You can go 0 for 4, but you can make a diving play to save the game and that doesn't show up in the box score, and we have a win. That's what shows up, and I think that's a lot of the mindset of the guys we have."

The trek back to another Red October begins at 3:05 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.