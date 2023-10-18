"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" crew attends Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS Game 2

Phillies fans pumped for Game 2 of NLCS vs. Diamondbacks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Gang goes to the Phillies game.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" crew attended Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Charlie Day were spotted in a box taking in the action.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 17: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Charlie Day pose for a photo during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty Images

All of the stars are visiting Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies are the hottest ticket in town. On Monday night, Jason and Travis Kelce were at the ballpark to watch the Phillies' 5-3 victory.

The Always Sunny crew recently released their 16th season of the show and they plan to release two more additional seasons.

During Game 2, The Gang also made an appearance on the field with the Phillie Phanatic -- or maybe the Phillie Frenetic?

The cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cheer on the crowd during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Brynn Anderson / AP

In season five, episode six, the gang tells a judge about their experience of Game 5 of the World Series in 2008 between the Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays.

With two seasons still to be released, maybe The Gang will release another Phillies-related episode off this postseason run? Time will tell.

Regardless, the Always Sunny crew is seeing the Phillies put on a show once again.

Kyle Schwarber has hit two homers and Trea Turner went yard as the Phillies lead 3-0 over the Diamondbacks.