Want Phillies tickets for 2024 Opening Day? Here's how to get the best seats for your money.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their march back to the World Series Thursday on Opening Day against the Atlanta Braves after falling short in the 2023 season.

Zack Wheeler, who recently signed a contract extension, will get the start for the Phillies against Braves right-hander Spencer Strider.

With the game -- a rematch of last year's National League Division Series -- likely being the hottest ticket in town Thursday, tickets are sold out on the Phillies' website.

But there are plenty of other third-party options to get tickets to Thursday's opener. Here's how to purchase tickets for the Phillies' home opener against the Braves, which begins at 3:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

How to get tickets for Phillies-Braves Opening Day

Because tickets are sold out on the Phillies' website, fans will have to buy them through third-party sites.

At the time of publication, Gametime has the cheapest tickets at $93, with StubHub next at $106. SeatGeek has tickets listed for as cheap as $110. Ticketmaster is at $128.

Phillies, Braves Opening Day history

Thursday will be the 33rd time the Phillies and Braves meet on Opening Day, dating back to 1888. The series is tied at 16 after one of the games ended in a tie in 1924 due to the darkness.

Thursday's game will be the fourth Opening Day between the two teams in the past seven seasons.

Weather for Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park

Thursday's weather forecast could impact Opening Day in South Philly. There's a 60% chance for rain across the Delaware Valley on Thursday afternoon. Stay with CBS Philadelphia's NEXT Weather team for the latest weather forecast for the season opener.