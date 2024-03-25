What's new at Citizens Bank Park for 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season

Sneak peak at what fans can expect at Citizens Bank Park for the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season

Sneak peak at what fans can expect at Citizens Bank Park for the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season

Sneak peak at what fans can expect at Citizens Bank Park for the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A new mural painted by a South Jersey artist, a high-tech out-of-town scoreboard in right field and updated food items are among what's new Citizens Bank Park for the 2024 season, the Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday.

Citizens Bank Park turns 20 years old this season, an anniversary the Phillies plan to celebrate during the opening week. The ballpark opened on April 3, 2004, with an exhibition game 13 days after the March 21, 2004, implosion of Veterans Stadium.

"Twenty years and so many epic moments and now it's time to make more history at Citizens Bank Park," longtime Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker said Monday. "In just three days, right here, baseball will officially be back and we can't wait to celebrate the start of our 2024 season."

Opening Day is three days away, and the Phillies' opening-day roster appears to be set. Zack Wheeler will make his first career Opening Day start against Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider.

The Phillies hope to "make more history" in year 20 at Citizens Bank Park. Here is what's new for the fan experience at the Bank.

Celebrating 20 years of Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia will hold several celebrations of Citizens Bank Park in 2024, including ceremonial first pitches and special guest appearances commemorating big moments in the ballpark's history.

First up will be a ceremonial first pitch by Randy Wolf on April 12, marking exactly 20 years since the Bank opened. Wolf started the Phillies' inaugural regular-season game at Citizens Bank Park, a game the team lost, 4-1, to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies will hold five on-field celebrations before five afternoon games this season - May 8, May 23, June 19, July 31 and Aug. 8, the team's Alumni Day.

An online auction opening at 6:30 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. April 7 features signed memorabilia from Phillies players throughout the park's history. Among the items up for auction is a Chase Utley-signed paver from Ashburn Alley.

"Next Generation" mural in Ashburn Alley

Fans will see a new mural above Ashburn Alley in left-center field, designed by Mantua Township, New Jersey, artist Jose Bustamante. Bustamante won a contest held by SEI and the Phillies to showcase local artists at the Bank.

"I was just thinking, like, what's the better future than the kids?" Bustamante said, "It's just kind of like a point of conversation and creation for people to look at the work and inspire somehow."

Eva Andersen/CBS News Philadelphia

"The goal was to celebrate Philadelphia culture, Phillies fandom and SEI's mission to build brave futures through the power of connection," SEI chief marketing officer Seth Morrison said.

Mural Arts Philadelphia and SEI reviewed over 20 eligible submissions, Morrison said.

New out-of-town scoreboard in right field

Out with the old, in with the new. The Phillies have replaced the old out-of-town scoreboard in right field with a new, high-tech version that the team claims will "showcase in-game stats, out-of-town scores and more," according to a press release.

The team claims the field-level display will "supplement" the existing out-of-town scoreboard.

What's new to eat at Citizens Bank Park?

PrimoHoagies, Big Mozz and the Schwarburger 2.0 are among the new eats at the Bank in 2024.

Here's what the Phillies and Aramark Sports + Entertainment have added to the food lineup at the ballpark.

Briganti Wines

Big Mozz - offered at Coca-Cola Corner, Pass and Stow and 1883 Burger Co., behind Sections 108 and 207

Casamigos Bar

Four Walls

Kona Big Wave Bar

Manco & Manco Pizza - additional locations have been added to Hall of Fame Club and Sections 212 and 321

PrimoHoagies

Additionally, the Schwarburger 2.0 will be sold all season long at Coca-Cola Corner in left field behind section 142.

A new bratwurst sandwich with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on a Liscio Bakery roll will be sold at Pass and Stow near the Third Base Plaza.

Greens & Grains behind section 125 has added a plant-based buffalo chik'n hoagie to its Citizens Bank Park menu.

PJ Whelihan's in Ashburn Alley will rotate different wing flavors throughout the season, with the Flamin' Pickleback being the first "Flavor of the Month."

A loaded funnel cake fry sundae will be sold at Coca-Cola Corner.

The Gluten Free Kiosk behind section 122 will see a new gluten-free brownie.

A new spiked frozen cocktail called "Fastball Freeze" will be sold in a new baseball-shaped souvenir cup behind sections 113 and 147.

There will also be non-alcoholic frozen slush puppies sold behind section 139.

What's new that fans can buy at Citizens Bank Park?

A new season means new merch! Fans can splurge on exclusive clothing, footwear, drinkware and gear at the New Era Phillies Team Store.

As part of Citizens Bank Park's 20th year, New Era is selling a special lineup of commemorative trading pins, pennants, magnets, coolers and more.

If you're not a baseball fan, don't worry, you'll still have your fair share of Phanatic swag and collectibles. New Era is extending the Phanatic of the Month to a year-round collection that will feature baseball's favorite mascot in new poses and outfits. Plus, the new player on-field New Era Batting Practice caps that feature the Phanatic are currently up for sale.

Fans can also expect to see a new low-top sneaker for women and a slipper version of the Phanatic sneaker for both kids and adults.

Bobbleheads galore! There will be a line of bobbles available for sale celebrating your favorite Phillies players and moments at the Bank including Harper's 300th career home run, Michael Lorenzen's no-hitter with J.T. Realmuto, the "Splash Brothers" — aka Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott — and that's just to start the season.

There's more where that came from, but fans will have to wait until the summer. Coming soon, New Era will sell bobbleheads commemorating the night Cole Hamels retired, the Phillies vs. Mets in London series and of course, a ballpark-exclusive line of none other than the Phillie Phanatic.