Rain could impact Philadelphia Phillies' 2024 Opening Day. Here's what the weather forecast says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Weather could have an impact on thousands of Phillies fans' plans Thursday as excitement for 2024 Opening Day grows in Philadelphia. The Phils will host the Atlanta Braves to open their 20th season at Citizens Bank Park.

The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. - tickets are sold out but are available via third-party options - but there is rain in the forecast.

We're here to answer your questions, time out the rain and see if there will be a window to get the game in on Thursday.

What will the weather be like in Philadelphia on Opening Day?

Showers moving in Wednesday look like they have a chance to hang around into Thursday afternoon as a cold front works across the area and gets hung up just off the Jersey Shore.

Steady showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning look likely, but eventually, the shield of rain will start to move east as an area of low pressure propelling the showers into the region starts to track northeast away from the region.

The main question right now remains when will that occur? The latest forecast models suggest that at first pitch, light showers may still be in the area of Citizens Bank Park, but should begin to taper off through the second half of the afternoon and into the evening.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be in the middle 50s Thursday afternoon with winds out of the north from 5-15 mph. There's a chance the rain will be completely out of the area by game time, but the recent trend has been to keep showers around through at least the first pitch.

Could the Phillies' game be postponed?

Sure, but it's hard to say. Baseball can be played in light rain, but once the rain begins to pick up in intensity (or there's lightning close to the field), usually the tarps come out and the rain/weather delays begin.

Not to mention, light showers with temperatures in the low 50s aren't the most ideal fan experience either. Ultimately, it comes down to whether or not the Phillies want to risk dealing with rain on Opening Day or if they would prefer to wait until Friday.

Will the rain clear out in time to play Thursday?

Regardless, the rain should begin to clear through Thursday afternoon and evening. By sunset, the rain should be out of the region, giving way to clearing skies but increasing winds. Temperatures will go from the middle 50s Thursday afternoon to the upper 30s Friday morning.

If the game gets postponed, what does Friday's look like?

If the game is postponed and rescheduled for Friday, the weather forecast looks a lot better for baseball, and watching baseball, for that matter. Temperatures Friday afternoon will climb into the mid-upper 50s with plenty of sunshine most of the day.

The only issue with Friday will be breezy conditions, where winds are expected to be out of the northeast at around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

While the wind will make it feel a little cooler, it might actually help send a few more Phillies home runs to right field!