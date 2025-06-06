Watch CBS News
Springfield, Pennsylvania, commissioners approve micro-hospital, despite opposition from some residents

By Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

ChristianaCare has announced Springfield as its second location for a micro-hospital in Delaware County.

This comes after the Springfield board of commissioners approved the project during a meeting Wednesday night. Eighty townhomes will be built near the micro-hospital.

Some residents at the meeting expressed concerns about ambulance noise, traffic and stormwater runoff.

wright-5-pm-pkg-microhospital-frame-297.jpg
ChristianaCare

"I have mixed feelings about it," Gary Lockman from Springfield said. "Generally, I'm in favor of it. I think we need it. I know it doesn't replace the hospitals that have closed."

The micro-hospital won't be as large as a full-scale hospital, but ChristianaCare said it will include 10 inpatient beds with an emergency room equipped to handle heart attacks, strokes, injuries and falls.

Springfield solicitor Jim Byrne said the project will create jobs and generate more than a million dollars every year in tax revenue.

"We believe the hospital will take all reasonable steps to minimize any impact on the surrounding residents, but the commissioners have to look at what's best for the whole town," Byrne said.

christiana-care.jpg
ChristianaCare

The new facility will be 2.5 miles from Springfield Hospital, which closed down three years ago.

"I think it'll be good because we seem to be running out of hospitals with the closing of Crozer," Mike Whelan from Springfield said.

The Springfield micro-hospital is set to open in late 2026. ChristianaCare's micro-hospital in Aston is set to open in late 2026 to early 2027.

Madeleine Wright

Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS News Philadelphia who is fluent in Spanish. She joined the team in January 2022 and was named the Delaware County reporter in July 2023.

