ChristianaCare plans to build two micro-hospitals in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Construction is underway at Dutton Mill Road and Turner Industrial Way in Aston Township. It will be the home of ChristianaCare's first micro-hospital in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Aston Township manager Bill DeFeo estimates the project will cost between $11 million and $15 million.

"We think it's a win-win situation, not only for Christiana but also for Aston Township," DeFeo said.

ChristianaCare said there will be 10 inpatient beds and 10 beds in the emergency department. While it won't offer the full services of a traditional hospital, officials say it will offer primary care, dietary, bariatric and other services.

"ChristianaCare is actively exploring site locations for our second neighborhood hospital in Delaware County, Pennsylvania," ChristianaCare Spokesperson William Schmitt said. "Springfield is among the locations we are considering."

Springfield Township Solicitor Jim Byrne said the plans have drawn opposition from some residents.

"We had the planning commission hearing which was well attended,'" Byrne said. "There are people on both sides of the issue. Some people like the idea of the hospital, some people hate it."

Some people in Springfield Township are worried the project is being built too close to homes and could create ambulance noise. Others complained that a micro-hospital could worsen traffic and stormwater runoff.

This comes at a time when Crozer Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park are at risk of shutting down because of financial problems.

Karen Keyser, who grew up and lives in Aston, said she is on board with ChristianaCare's project.

"I think it's a great idea," Keyser said. "We need something here. If Crozer and Taylor are going to close in the future, we need something close, especially an emergency department."

But DeFeo said if Crozer's health system shuts down, the micro-hospital in Aston won't be able to fill the gap.

"The new micro-hospital that Christiana's is going to provide is going to be a 20-bed hospital, as compared to maybe 180-bed hospital, similar to what Riddle Hospital does and what Crozer Hospital does," DeFeo said.

Construction of the Aston medical campus is expected to be completed in 18 months to two years.