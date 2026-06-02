ChristianaCare opens 1st micro-hospital in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Delaware County's first micro-hospital is now open in Aston Township.

ChristianaCare on Tuesday opened ChristianaCare Hospital, Aston, one of two micro-hospitals planned for Delco.

The micro-hospital is located at 700 Turner Industrial Way and includes 10 inpatient beds and a full-service emergency department, ChristianaCare said in a news release. It will offer primary care, dietary, bariatric and other services.

"This is about bringing care closer to home," ChristianaCare CEO Dr. Janice Nevin said in a statement. "When someone is having an emergency, every minute matters. Today, we are proud to open a hospital that makes it easier for people in this community to get the timely, high-quality care they deserve, close to their families and support systems."

The micro-hospital is intended to help fill the void left after Delco's largest healthcare system, Crozer Health, collapsed in 2025. The county was left with only two hospitals after Crozer closed: Riddle in Media and Mercy Fitzgerald in Darby.

In May, a spokesperson said Springfield is one of the locations ChristianaCare is considering for a second micro-hospital. In August 2025, ChristianaCare opened a micro-hospital in West Grove, Chester County.

The Aston campus will also feature an outpatient health center on the second floor set to open in the fall, ChristianaCare says.

ChristianaCare says the Aston micro-hospital is expected to treat 15,000 patients annually.