New owners of Crozer-Chester Medical Center​ plan to restore essential health care services in Delaware County

The new owners of the shuttered Crozer-Chester Medical Center plan to bring back essential health care services to thousands in Delaware County.

Chariot Equities, Crozer-Chester Medical Center's new owner, completed the purchase of the defunct hospital Wednesday in partnership with Allaire Health Services, following its parent company's bankruptcy filing, which led to the hospital's closure.

Chariot said in a news release that it plans to restore hospital and emergency services to the 64-acre campus in Upland. It's hoping to find a "right-sized redevelopment strategy" that's focused on "long-term sustainability."

Chariot is aiming to finalize an agreement with a "mission-aligned health system" within six months and offer the first phase of essential health care services within two years.

"Our belief in Delaware County's future, and the community's need for sustainable healthcare access, made this an effort worth committing to well before the finish line," Yoel Polack, the founder and principal of Chariot Equities, said in a statement. "This initiative reflects conviction to align real capital behind a mission to build a healthcare delivery model that benefits all stakeholders - patients, providers, and taxpayers alike."

Chariot said it's had discussions with regional and national not-for-profit health systems about reopening the Crozer campus. Local and state officials and other community leaders have also been involved.

"The closure of Crozer-Chester Medical Center had a devastating impact on access to medical care for Delaware County residents and we are still feeling the effects across the County," Democratic Rep. Leanne Krueger said in a statement. "This proposal represents a new approach and I am encouraged by their commitment to partnering with a nonprofit operator to restore high-quality healthcare to our community."

Crozer Health, which was Delaware County's largest health care system, closed its doors in May 2025 after plans to keep health system open failed.

Over the years, the Crozer Health system saw Taylor Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Delaware County Memorial Hospital close.

Krueger said that the initial bidder on Springfield Hospital, which closed in 2022, failed to close the sale of the property. Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer's old parent company, is now in the process of selling Springfield Hospital to KQT Aikens Partners, which is the same local investor group that bought Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park last September.

According to Krueger, KQT Aikens Partners is looking for a nonprofit health care operator to reopen services at Taylor.

Crozer Health served Delco for generations. The closure led to about 2,600 layoffs and left Delaware County with only two hospitals — Riddle Hospital in Media and Mercy Fitzgerald in Darby. It also forced many Delaware County residents scrambling for health care.

Delaware County's delegation of state lawmakers previously asked Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday to open a criminal investigation into Prospect.

"We're eager to bring that operational discipline and patient-centered culture to this project," Benjamin Kurland, the president & CEO of Allaire Health Services said a statement. "Our shared goal is to rebuild trust and restore the essential healthcare services this community deserves. We look forward to working with the Commonwealth, Delaware County leadership and local residents to establish a facility that is responsive to the needs of the community."