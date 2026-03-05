ChristianaCare's new Aston micro-hospital nears opening, bringing jobs and expanded care to Delaware County

ChristianaCare is getting closer to opening its first micro-hospital in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the $50 million project in Aston. The micro-hospital is expected to open this summer and serve about 15,000 patients each year.

Dr. Vinay Maheshwari, physician executive for growth and strategic partnerships with ChristianaCare, said the micro-hospital is smaller than a traditional hospital but will still provide many essential services.

"The neighborhood hospital will be able to do full-service emergency room care," Maheshwari said. "It will have X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, all emergency-type care that you might need."

The facility at the intersection of Dutton Mill Road and Turner Industrial Way will include 10 emergency department beds and 10 inpatient beds.

Some in the community believe this could fill some of the voids after Crozer Health, Delaware County's largest health care system, collapsed last year.

"So unfortunately, there's a lot of gaps for health care access in this community today," Maheshwari said. "This doesn't provide all of the answers to the region, but certainly will be a great benefit to the community."

ChristianaCare said the micro-hospital will employ up to 60 people when it opens, including some former Crozer employees.

Bill Buddle from Wallingford said he worked for 22 years at Crozer Chester Medical Center, most recently as a patient access representative. He said he has been struggling to find stable employment ever since he was laid off in June 2025, when the hospital shut down due to bankruptcy.

"It's really been difficult and discouraging," Buddle said.

Buddle said he applied for a position at ChristianaCare's Aston campus a couple of weeks ago. The married father of three said getting a job there would be life-changing.

"That would, to me, mean the world," Buddle said. "Just the fact that I'd be able contribute what Delaware County has given to me my whole life."

The micro-hospital, located on the first floor of the building, is expected to open in June 2026. A health center offering outpatient care on the second floor is scheduled to open in October 2026.

The facility in Aston is the second of three micro-hospitals ChristianaCare plans to launch in the region. The first opened in August 2025 in West Grove, Chester County. A third, planned for Springfield, is set to open in summer 2027.