Chris Long to guest bartend at Chickie's & Pete's to support education equity in Philadelphia

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles defensive end and Super Bowl champion Chris Long will be serving up some beers in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Long will be guest bartending Tuesday at Chickie's & Pete's in Philadelphia as part of his foundation's partnership with Yards Brewing Co. to support education equity in the city.

The Chris Long Foundation teamed up with Yards to rebrand its "Philly Standard" beer to "Game Day Standard" as part of its EdZone initiative. According to Yards' website, the Philly Standard is a 4.5% ABV beer made with two-row malt and nugget hops.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Chickie's & Pete's located at 1526 Packer Ave. in South Philadelphia.

A news release said Game Day Standard will be sold at all Chickie's & Pete's locations.

"This event not only symbolizes a shared commitment to the community but also provides a tangible way for Philadelphians to contribute to this cause," the news release said.

What is the Chris Long Foundation's EdZone initiative?

The Chris Long Foundation's EdZone initiative aims to expand educational equity in Philadelphia. Proceeds from Tuesday's sales will go toward EdZone programs in the city.

According to the Chris Long Foundation website, EdZone wants to provide "equal access to basic necessities like clothes, shoes, and hygiene products—not to mention grade-appropriate and culturally-relevant books—levels the playing field for students from low-income households, setting them up for learning, thriving, and long-term success at school and in life."

EdZone provides books to schools and households as well as basic necessities.

