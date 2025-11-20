Athlete with underdeveloped limbs to compete in Philly half-marathon: "I don't really see any challenge"

With the Philadelphia Marathon just days away, one athlete is breaking barriers and inspiring runners across the city.

Chris Koch, from Alberta, Canada, was born with underdeveloped arms and legs, but that's not stopping him from participating in the half-marathon this weekend. He will use a skateboard to power through the course.

"I don't really see any challenge," Koch said. "This is just about going out, having fun and enjoying the company of everybody else."

Koch said he lives fully independently and works on a 10,000-acre wheat farm back home. He has spent months training and said he is ready for the 13.1-mile race.

"My disability is not as limiting as a lot of people would think," Koch said. "When life forces you out of your comfort zone or throws a wrench into things, you've been preparing for those moments and you know that obstacle or challenge that you're facing like, 'I got this.'"

Koch's athletic journey hasn't been without setbacks. He said another city's marathon once denied his entry because of the equipment he uses to race.

"The very first marathon I tried to enter, it was a 'no, we don't allow skateboards,' and there was absolutely no conversation, none whatsoever," Koch said.

Philadelphia, however, has welcomed him back year after year. Koch has completed the full marathon three times, finishing last year's race in 4 hours and 16 minutes, an achievement he called "character building" and unforgettable.

This year, Koch is partnering with Philadelphia Marathon race director Kathleen Titus to expand adaptive athletic opportunities.

"We have sign language, so we have someone signing for those that are hearing impaired," Titus said. "We have charities that are working with the runners with disabilities that don't have any sight."

Titus added the marathon provides a dedicated tent for athletes with disabilities, offering neurodivergent runners a calm, sensory-friendly space. The event also features a special entrance for wheelchair athletes to streamline their access to the start line.

Organizers said this year's turnout is breaking records, with an estimated 17,000 runners registered for the full marathon, 15,000 for the half and 5,000 for the 8K.

As the city sets up barricades around the Philadelphia Art Museum, Koch made one of his final training stops at the Rocky steps. His message to runners of all abilities is simple: Show up and don't underestimate what you can do.

"If a guy without arms or legs can do marathons, work on the farm, travel the world, yada, yada, yada, we're all capable of doing some pretty amazing things," Koch said.