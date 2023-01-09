When to voice your opinion about the proposed 76ers arena

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A town hall meeting over the proposed 76ers arena in Chinatown is happening on Monday. This is just one of a series of meetings about the 76ers arena proposal.

CBS Philadelphia was told there will be listening sessions where different groups can voice their concerns.

The meetings will be held on Jan. 9, 18 and 29 at the Chinatown Community Center.

Monday's meeting is for business owners and representatives.

Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. is for Chinatown's residents

Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. is for anyone who frequents the area.

Organizers say they'll use comments from these sessions to craft their response to the City and to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The last time community members got together was in December when they fought back against a parking refinancing bill at Philadelphia City Council's Finance Committee.

They claim the bill contained certain language that would help developers move the arena process along by shutting down Filbert Street between 10th and 11th Streets and that they were blindsided by it.

That language has since been removed, for now.

In a statement, the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation said in part:

Our members have serious misgivings about the proposal to erect the 76ers arena. We have grave concerns about the impact of the arena on our businesses and our residents.

A 76ers development spokesperson responded to the concerns in the past by saying they plan on having additional outreach opportunities to share more information and receive feedback from the community.