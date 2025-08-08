Children's Sculpture Zoo in Haddonfield, New Jersey is a place where art and imagination come to life

Haddonfield's Children's Sculpture Zoo gives kids the opportunity to get up and close to animals

Haddonfield is known for its vibrant public art, from the ArtWalk on Mechanic Street to installations scattered throughout the town. But tucked away in a small garden is a lesser-known gem: the Haddonfield Children's Sculpture Zoo. A zoo where children don't just look at animals, they climb, touch, and learn from them.

The sculpture zoo opened in 2019, thanks to the help of Stuart Harting, with just three bronze sculptures made by the late artist Eric Berg. Today, it features seven interactive animal sculptures that invite kids to explore, play, and imagine.

The sculptures are crafted by artists from around the world. Each sculpture has its own tale, brought to life through a QR code that shares the animal's background and meaning.

There's Ndotto, a baby elephant based on a real-life rescue, and Tumi the Giraffe, whose name means "hope" in Swahili. Tumi was donated by a Haddonfield resident and stands over 15 feet tall.

Harting says even the wear on the sculptures tells a story—children rubbing the rabbit's ears or the elephant feet have turned them gold over time.

"This is the only children's sculpture zoo in the United States," he said. "It's been a real labor of love."

"She sees them in the books she reads and can experience them in a different way here," said Christie Pearsall, a local mom who visits often with her 2-year-old daughter Juliana.

The zoo isn't just a place to play—it's a space to connect. Families gather, neighbors meet, and kids learn through touch and storytelling. Commissioner Itir Cole, Director of Public Works, sees the zoo as a key part of Haddonfield's downtown charm. "It's not quite a real zoo, but it still gives children a chance to interact with art," she says. "Families are coming to play, create, and explore—and that's exactly the kind of experience we want to build."

This October at Haddonfield's Fall Fest, the public will have a chance to vote on the next animal sculpture to be added to the zoo. It's a chance for the community to shape the future of this beloved space.