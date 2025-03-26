After attempted abduction of girl headed to school, New Jersey martial arts studio sees spike in interest

Officials in Berlin Township, New Jersey, believe someone tried to abduct an 8-year-old girl while she was walking to school on the morning of Wednesday, March 19. They believe she may have stabbed the suspect in the face with a pencil to escape unharmed.

After the attempted abduction, CBS News Philadelphia checked out a martial arts class elsewhere in Camden County that aims to teach kids survival skills and instill them with the confidence to fight back in a similar situation.

At Rev It Up Sports & Fitness in Voorhees, self-defense is a fundamental part of kids' martial arts classes. Dee Ann Wilcox is a partner and instructor at Rev It Up, and she showed us how she re-enforces those self-defense skills.

The kids call her "Master Dee."

"I want all the kids to be confident and the best versions of themselves. And, God forbid, if they need to protect themselves, I need them to be able to get away," Wilcox said.

After the abduction attempt in Berlin Township, Wilcox offered to host a free self-defense seminar for families. There was so much public interest that the class filled up in two days.

She says a kid's first line of defense is often the toughest to teach: identifying a potential bad guy and using their voice to set boundaries.

"Especially with the younger kids, it's hard for them to recognize a tricky person. Everyone is nice, you know, they want to help everybody. They don't want to hurt anyone's feelings," said Wilcox. "If someone is getting too close to you or they're making you uncomfortable, if you feel something wrong in your belly, you need to be confident enough to tell them to stop, get away from you."

"Stop, get away from me!" is a common phrase in Wilcox's classes, especially while students drill what to do in different scenarios.

From physically being grabbed on the arm, to being snatched up off their feet, to being dragged down by their backpack, Master Dee and Master Julie teach them the techniques to break free. As a result, they say their students become more disciplined, confident kids in all aspects of life.

"At home, at school, in public, everywhere. I mean, they'll call me, 'yes, ma'am' in class, and then, all of a sudden, they're calling their mom or dad, 'yes, ma'am, yes, sir.' So, it's great," Wilcox said.

After the first session filled up so quickly, Wilcox is going to host a second class on Friday, April 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're interested in attending, you can contact the Rev It Up staff via email at support@revitupnj.com or by calling 856-315-4221.